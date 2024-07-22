‘Buffoon, moron’: Nehawu blast ANC KZN’s Bheki Mtolo

Bheki Mtolo received a stern response from Nehawu after his competence remarks, given 48 hours to retract his statement.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has come out firing against the African National Congress (ANC) KwaZulu-Natal’s (KZN) provincial secretary.

The outspoken Bheki Mtolo publically challenged the union’s competence recently, prompting their sharp response.

Not pulling any punches with their assessment of Mtolo, Nehawu’s KZN Secretariat Office issued a statement on Sunday giving him 48 hours to retract his comments or face legal action.

Mtolo a “loose canon”

Labelling Mtolo a political illiterate and a political courtesan, Nehawu accused him of not understanding the significance of the union’s work.

“We take an exception to this political buffoon called Mtolo. It’s unfortunate that the ANC in KZN finds itself led by a political moron like Mtolo, who has become a loose cannon at the detriment of the movement,” said Nehawu statement

“This man represents the highest deterioration of leadership calibre of the ANC in the province,” the statement adds, taking a swipe at the party’s decline at the polls.

Mtolo recently blamed Nehawu for the deterioration of the state entities where members are employed adding their rhetoric towards white people was disingenuous, as relayed by IOL.

Threats to break ties

Part of Nehawu’s ultimatum to Mtolo includes a public apology within 48 hours and a promise to refrain from further disrespectful utterances.

Anything short could see the union’s severe ties with the firebrand provincial leader.

“We will be declaring him a persona non grata who will never address any gathering where Nehawu will be present. We are also calling upon the ANC in the province to reign in on its rogue provincial secretary,” stated Nehawu.

Pressure on ANC to act

Nehawu implied Mtolo’s attitude was indicative of the ANC’s electoral decline, which they blamed on their “neo-liberal policy of austerity”.

“We call upon the ANC to really analyse his statement and what he implies about the ANC in government to the public, to a point that he believes that GNU would do better than the ANC,” stated Nehawu.

“This behaviour which has a semblance of lunacy has cost the ANC in the province,” added the union.

Nehawu concluded by stressing that dealing with leaders such as Mtolo, while realigning with their liberation struggle ideals, would help them regain the confidence of former supporters.