Getrude Makhafola
Premium Journalist
3 minute read
7 Mar 2023
4:02 pm
Politics

Cabinet reshuffle shows Ramaphosa still puts ANC politics before needs of SA

Getrude Makhafola

Dumping just a few of his 'hopeless and irredeemable' ministers while sparing the rest, shows factionalism still rules.

President Cyril Ramaphosa reshuffled his Cabinet on Monday. Photo: Brenton Geach/ Gallo Images
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images
President Cyril Ramaphosa's changes to his Cabinet this week once again had less to do with prioritising the state and the needs of South Africans than with ensuring his own political survival, by elevating those in the ANC who ensured his re-election at last year's elective conference. As pressure again mounts for him to answer on the Phala Phala farm scandal, Ramaphosa has, through the Cabinet reshuffle, ensured his political allies are there to help him, said University of Free State's Politics and Governance expert, Dr Ina Gouws. The president on Monday fired Lindiwe Sisulu, Nathi Mthethwa and Maite Nkoana-Mashabane...

Read more on these topics