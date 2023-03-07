Faizel Patel

Former Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is yet to decide on her future after being fired by President Cyril Ramaphosa, her advisor Mphumzi Mdekazi told The Citizen, adding that she is not bothered by her axing.

Sisulu, who has been a member of Parliament for just shy of 30 years, has survived many Cabinet reshuffles in the past.

However, on Monday night, she got the chop from Ramaphosa.

Sisulu’s exclusion came as no surprise as she attacked Ramaphosa before last year’s African National Congress (ANC) national conference.

Not fazed

Mdekazi said Sisulu is not fazed after being left out of Ramaphosa’s cabinet.

“Cde Lindi was not really bothered about this, as she has been through real hell in the history of this country, particularly in her upbringing from apartheid and those who continue to connive and propel colonialist system even today. READ MORE Cabinet reshuffle shows Ramaphosa still puts ANC politics before needs of SA

“She received a firm foundation from her parents not to trade with the truth for proximity to power, this includes trading with the truth for a Cabinet position to the detriment of the ideals of the ANC,” Mdekazi said.

Solid member of ANC

Mdekazi said Sisulu remains “a solid member of the ANC” who strongly believes in its revolutionary morality and why it was formed in 1912.

“At some point, her disagreements with those in power was about retaining the principles and values of the ANC, especially on the changing character of the ANC to commercialisation and commodification, than putting people first and fight against corruption wherever it raises its ugly head and in any form. She did that in all the departments she served.

“She learnt about not stealing from her father (Walter Sisulu) at the age of eight, she grew up with that ethical guiding campus, which was perceived as a sin or a spoke in the gravy train wheel by many who disagreed with her principled stance on corruption and greed,” he said.

Criticism

Sisulu has come under severe criticism during her previously held portfolios.

She was first appointed to Cabinet in 2001 by Thabo Mbeki as minister of intelligence and also served under Jacob Zuma and Ramaphosa in the defence, public service and administration, human settlements, water and sanitation, and international relations portfolios.

Before that, she worked closely with Nelson Mandela, who appointed her deputy minister of housing in 1996.

She caused a stir last year when she wrote an open letter titled, ‘Hi Mzansi, have you seen justice?’ in which she attacked the South African judiciary and called for the transformation of the constitution.

Sisulu also identified with the radical economic transformation (RET) group and ANC comrades on the fringes of the party, including expelled party member Carl Niehaus and former president Jacob Zuma.

In December, during the ANC’s elective conference in Nasrec, Sisulu, then a party presidential hopeful lodged a dispute with the party’s electoral committee after she didn’t receive enough branch nominations to be included among the nominees vying for the ANC’s presidency.

In her last portfolio as Minister of Tourim, Sisulu was dragged before Parliament’s committee to explain Tourism South Africa’s botched R1 billion Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal, which has since been scrapped.

Exoneration

Mdekazi said Sisulu will be exonerated.

“As the time goes on, there will be government institutions that will continue to vindicate her stance, and expose those who refuse to prosecute people who stole from the public purse and wittingly violated the laws of the country despite her reporting all those transgressions to the police.

Right side of history

Mdekazi said Sisulu is on the right side of history.

“She leaves without any stain of corruption or state embezzlement label of public funds. She did wish the president well with his intention of intensifying the fight against poverty, improving people’s lives and fight again corruption, especially money laundering.”

Serving ANC

Mdekazi said Sisulu will continue to serve the ANC.

“At the right time she will make necessary announcements about her future plans as there were offers in the past from various academic institutions, private sector and international institutions, however what is currently imminent is her resignation from Parliament now,” Mdekazi said.

