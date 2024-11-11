Shivambu rebukes question about congratulatory message from Malema [VIDEO]

MK Party (MKP) leader Jacob Zuma appointed Shivambu as the party's secretary-general on Sunday.

Newly appointed uMkhonto weSizwe party (MK) secretary general Floyd Shivambu said there are more important matters to ponder on then receiving congratulatory messages from the leader of his former party Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema.

MK Party (MKP) leader Jacob Zuma appointed Shivambu as the party’s secretary-general on Sunday.

Watch Floyd Shivambu side-swipe the question about receiving a congrats message from Julius Malema

“When last did you speak to @Julius_S_Malema did he call to say congratulations on becoming the SG of the Mk Party” Naledi moleo speaking to @FloydShivambu



“I honestly don't think that it's part of what our discussion should be , I thought I was coming to talk here about… pic.twitter.com/AYZbO646CK — News Live SA (@newslivesa) November 10, 2024

No congrats from Malema

MKP head of presidency Magasela Mzobe announced that Shivambu will take over the reins from Dr. Sifiso Maseko, the previous secretary-general, who resigned last month.

The party said the appointment of Shivambu received the full backing from Zuma and its national leadership.

Asked about when last he spoke to Malema, Shivambu side-swiped the question.

“I honestly don’t think it’s part of what our discussion should be. I am coming to talk here about uMkhonto weSizwe. I am not here to discuss those things.

“We are talking to millions of South Africans and want to talk about personal relations of people. That is not really a major issue,” Shivambu fired back.

ALSO READ: ‘Let the betrayers leave’ – Niehaus says after Mpofu’s move to MK party

MK SG not a reward

Shivambu dismissed his appointment as MK party secretary-general as a reward for bringing former EFF members to the party.

“I don’t think it will be correct to claim that I am the one who brought them. They joined uMkhonto weSizwe by themselves out of their own political consciousness, out of their own appreciation that they believe that uMkhonto weSizwe will play an important role and that they will make the necessary contribution.

“It is not only legal minds that president Zuma is assembling in the MK party. There are brilliant minds in the collective of MK party.”

[WATCH] Floyd Shivambu on whether his appointment as MK party secretary-general was a reward for bringing former EFF members to the party: "It is not only legal minds that president Zuma is assembling in the MK party. There are brilliant minds in the collective of MK party."… pic.twitter.com/H6smqJHViG — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) November 10, 2024

Leaving EFF

In August, Shivambu left the EFF to join the MKP.

The announcement comes just days after former EFF national chairperson Dali Mpofu joined the MKP.

Mpofu said he was among those who orchestrated the birth of the MKP in 2023 and believes the MK party is the only “vehicle to achieve unity and emancipation”.

Last week, EFF Member of Parliament (MP) Carl Niehaus backed Malema’s statement on not being deterred by members who have defected to the MK party.

“Thank you my CIC, President Julius S Malema, we will follow your clear and principled leadership. Let the betrayers leave, we are better off without them. I for one am going nowhere. I have made a clear, and unequivocal choice for the EFF South Africa. The EFF is the only revolutionary home I can have.”

In a post on X, Malema indicated he is unmoved by Mpofu’s decision to quit the red berets, and anticipates that other senior leaders will soon be leaving.

ALSO READ: Zuma’s MK party an ‘alternative for disgruntled ANC leaders’ – analyst