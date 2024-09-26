Cilliers Brink’s removal will be ‘a tragedy for SA and GNU’ – Zille [VIDEO]

Brink will face a motion of no confidence vote against him in council on Thursday.

As Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink awaits his fate in a political storm, Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Chairperson Helen Zille said his removal will be a “tragedy.”

The Tshwane mayor will face a motion of no confidence vote against him in council on Thursday.

Watch Helen Zille speaking about the motion of no confidence against Cilliers Brink

Tragedy

The DA has been trying to save Brink from being removed by the motion, which Zille warned may impact the government of national unity (GNU)

“Cilliers Brink may be facing his last day as mayor of Tshwane. This is a tragedy, not only for South Africa and the government of national unity. The irony is that the motion has been brought against Cilliers not because he’s doing badly, but because he is doing well.

“His opponents would rather destroy our capital city’s chances of recovery and undermine the government of national unity than allow him to succeed and show what is possible.

‘Political vendettas’

Zille said “history will judge them very harshly.”

“People who pursue their own political vendettas at the cost of the future of all South Africans. Internationally, the spirit of cooperation in the Government of National Unity has brought new hope, new investment, new prospects for growth and jobs.

“But tragically, there are those who are pulling against that spirit, and if they succeed in voting out Cilliers Brink on the 26th of September, South Africa will suffer. It will be a great setback. Anybody who wants a better future for our whole country will back Cilliers Brink,” Zille said.

Get the ANC to protect you from their MONC tomorrow. Finish what you started.

ActionSA support is gone. We don’t have to watch our backs anymore. https://t.co/9nXwH2QoNw — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) September 25, 2024

Protest

Meanwhile, hundreds of DA members and supporters will protest in support of Brink’s “excellent work”.

The protest is expected to take place outside Tshwane at 8:30am on Thursday.

The DA said Brink and his administration have been doing excellent work to turn the “capital city around.”

“An administration that has actively been undoing neglect, misgovernance and corruption is being threatened at the hands of party that has seemingly lost its way. The residents of Tshwane deserve good governance, and we believe that Executive Mayor Cilliers Brink is providing exactly that,” the party said.

