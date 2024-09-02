Civil servants ‘need to be trained first’ — political experts

The council chamber of the City of Johannesburg. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Political parties must provide proper training and prepare their members before they start new jobs as public servants, experts have warned.

The political experts were commenting in relation to the shenanigans surrounding the newly appointed Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero’s controversial comment that foreign nationals should be employed at the Johannesburg Metro Police Department to fight against crime.

Morero has since apologised for the comments he made a few days ago at the ANC regional structures meeting in Johannesburg.

‘A lack of political training’

Thabang Motswaledi, from the department of politics and international relations at North-West University, said: “It is important that politicians, particularly political heads who are going to serve as civil servants, receive training of some sort.

“The issue of Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero is part of the critical things showing us that lack of political training can lead one into disputes with civil society groups serving as watchdogs.

“On Wednesday, Soweto residents demonstrated at his office demanding jobs saying that if he can give jobs to foreign nationals it means there are many jobs in his office,” he said.

“This shows that some political statements can be dangerous and also mislead society. The training is essential so parties must make sure that the leaders are well prepared before taking over administrative positions to avoid this kind of thing.”

Have to play it smart

It is not the first time South African politicians have come under fire for comments that expose them as incompetent and ill-prepared to serve in public office.

A few years ago, former Mpumalanga premier Ndaweni Mahlangu, an ANC member, was attacked after saying that politicians were allowed to tell lies. He was later recalled.

Independent analyst Goodenough Mashego shared Motswaledi’a view on offering political education to leaders who occupy public office.

Mashego said organisations like the ANC always claim that they have a political school where members received lesson about local and international politics.

“But when somebody like Morero comes out making such a misinformed statement it does not tell you much about him as a person but about the party that he comes from,” he said.

“This is a sign that this person has never been schooled in politics because if he had, he would have understood the issue of immigration and migration better.

“Leaders should be politically educated to understand how to position the party.” he concluded.

