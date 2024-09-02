Three shops gutted by fire in Joburg CBD

The were no injuries reported.

Picture: Joburg Emergency Services. The fire broke out just after midnight on Sunday night.

At least three shops have been gutted by a fire in the Johannesburg CBD.

It is understood the blaze broke out just after midnight on Sunday night. The blaze comes less than a week after two fire related incidents in Johannesburg.

No injuries

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe said there were no injuries reported.

“The City of Joburg EMS has responded to a structural fire at Polly and Durban Streets, Joburg CBD. The call was received at 00h22, and on arrival, crews found three shops well alight.

“There were no casualties or fatalities reported. Fire safety officers will conduct preliminary investigations to determine the cause of fire,” Radebe said.

Joburg fires

Last week, a blaze also broke out in a building in the Johannesburg CBD.

Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they attended to the incident just after 9pm on Wednesday.

“The fire is believed to have started on the 6th floor of the building, which affected only one room with no injuries,” Mulaudzi said.

Mulaudzi said the cause of the blaze will be investigated.

The incidents follows the tragic death of four people in a fire at an abandoned building in Jeppestown, Johannesburg CBD last month.

The fire, which started in one of the derelict structures, left three others injured and at least 400 people stranded at the three-storey structure.

Mulaudzi said the blaze may have started from an illegal connection.

Usindiso tragedy

Meanwhile, a year after the tragic fire at the Usindiso building, which claimed the lives of 77 people a year ago, the survivors are still struggling to get justice and closure.

In August last year, a deadly inferno engulfed the five-storey hijacked Usindiso building and claimed 77 lives, 12 children among them. Authorities said 62 were burnt beyond recognition.

The Usindiso Commission of Inquiry report found the City of Joburg responsible for the fire and the deaths.

A commission, chaired by retired judge Sisi Khampepe, in May criticised the City of Johannesburg for its lack of oversight and governance, which could have prevented the disaster.

