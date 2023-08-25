‘I got tired of stomach politics’: Dennis Bloem dumps COPE

Dennis Bloem told COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota that the party has become a laughing stock...and needs leadership.

Longtime Congress of the People (COPE) spokesperson Dennis Bloem has resigned from the party, blaming leader Mosiuoa “Terror” Lekota for turning the party into a “laughing stock”.

Speaking to The Citizen on Friday, Bloem said he got tired of the infighting and “stomach politics” that he says has engulfed COPE.

“People in the party are concerned about stomach politics, it’s all about who gets what position, so what must I do really?

“The only thing they care about is stomach politics, and really I do not want to be a part of that,” he explained.

COPE is ‘bleeding’

In a letter dated 25 June 2023 addressed to Lekota and seen by The Citizen, Bloem urged the leader to get party members together in one room and resolve COPE’s problems.

He told Lekota in the letter that political problems needed a political solution and that he spoke to other members about his concerns.

“The courts cannot solve political problems, that’s what I believe in.

“There is no other way to solve these problems. President, COPE is bleeding, we are a laughing stock in the face of the public.

“President, let me remind you that we are facing national elections in a few months’ time. As an elected president of Cope, please you have a constitutional duty to keep the party together.

“I am sending this letter to you as a very concerned member of Cope, who loves the party.”

‘I am not leaving politics’ – Bloem

According to Bloem, Lekota never committed to taking action.

Asked whether he would be joining another party or starting his own, the spin doctor said all would be revealed at his media briefing on Saturday.

“But I can tell you I am not leaving politics, I cannot leave when this country is in this big trouble.”

Suspensions, expulsions…and fist fights

The party founded by Lekota and other prominent South Africans fed up with the African National Congress (ANC) descended into crisis with back-to-back suspensions, expulsions and even fist fights.

The problems escalated between MPs Willie Madisha and Lekota, leading to two opposing factions in an already fractured party.

Lekota and Bloem were also suspended last year for “causing divisions” in the party, but this did not go any further as they both dismissed the suspension claims.

Last year, Madisha was expelled, leaving COPE with Lekota as its only representative in Parliament.

