Hong Hong: Was Willie Madisha expelled from Cope?

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

Congress of the People (Cope) reportedly fired its deputy president and MP Willie Madisha, during a meeting held by the faction loyal to party leader Mosiuoa Lekota.

Cope’s secretary for elections, Mzwandile Nhleko, was also reportedly shown the door along with Madisha.

Cope only has two MPs representing the party in Parliament, and Madisha’s firing means he has also lost his Parliament position.

Unhappiness with Madisha and Nhleko arose from “unauthorised actions”, including convening unconstitutional meetings and conferences, abusing party resources, and acting as imposters in positions not approved by the Congress national committee.

Cope infighting

Cope, which has its origins as a breakaway party from the ANC, has long been riddled with factional battles between Lekota and Madisha.

Tensions reached a boiling point in August last year when the pair publicly announced each other’s suspension from the party.

Madisha said Lekota was battling with ill health and lacked the strength to lead the party.

According to Madisha, the party’s constitution says if the president is unable to work, then his deputy should assume his responsibility.

Madisha is arguably most famous for mocking Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor in Parliament in 2015.

Party spokesperson Dennis Bloem referred The Citizen to Hleko, who was also reportedly fired.

*This is a developing story

