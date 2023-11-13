Cope fires Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele
Cope claimed Makhubele "lied" about it being part of the newly-formed coalition South African Rainbow Alliance (SARA).
Johannesburg Council Speaker Colleen Makhubele has been fired. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
The Congress of the People (COPE) has fired City of Joburg council speaker Colleen Makhubele.
The announcement was made by the party on Monday during a media briefing.
Cope also terminated the services of councillor Ofentse Moalusi from the Tshwane Council.
Cope claimed Makhubele “lied” about the organisation being part of the newly-formed coalition pact, the South African Rainbow Alliance (SARA).
[BREAKING NEWS] COPE has terminated the membership of Gauteng Provincial members, Cllr Colleen Makhubele, and Cllr Ofentse Moalusi.
Full statement coming soon. #COPE— Congress of the People (@COPE_RSA) November 13, 2023
This is a developing story
