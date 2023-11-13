Cope fires Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele

Johannesburg Council Speaker Colleen Makhubele has been fired. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The Congress of the People (COPE) has fired City of Joburg council speaker Colleen Makhubele.

The announcement was made by the party on Monday during a media briefing.

Cope also terminated the services of councillor Ofentse Moalusi from the Tshwane Council.

Cope claimed Makhubele “lied” about the organisation being part of the newly-formed coalition pact, the South African Rainbow Alliance (SARA).

This is a developing story

