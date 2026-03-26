Court interdicts ANC Eastern Cape conference

Earlier this week, the ANC's secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, claimed that the ANC had followed all the necessary steps in organising the conference.

The Eastern Cape High Court in East London has halted the ANC’s provincial elective conference set for this weekend.

This comes after a group of disgruntled party members, including the provincial secretary, Lulama Ngcukayitobi, raised concerns about alleged membership rigging and irregular processes leading up to the conference.

They argued that the ANC would violate its own constitution if the conference proceeded with the alleged irregularities.

The judge postponed the hotly-contested conference and ordered that a new date be arranged.

“This honourable court issues an order directing the respondents to comply with the ANC’s government instruments, including but not limited to the conference guidelines and its constitution.

“Interdicting and restraining the respondents from holding the provincially elective conference of the Eastern Cape Province of the ANC scheduled to be held from 26 to 29 March 2026,” the court ruled.

The ANC were ordered to pay the costs of the application.

This is a developing story.

NOW READ: UPDATE: Court may rule today on whether Eastern Cape ANC conference will go ahead