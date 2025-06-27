DA threatens to exit GNU over Whitfield’s firing

Steenhuisen gives Ramaphosa 48 hours to fire ministers implicated in corruption or risk collapse of the GNU.

DA leader John Steenhuisen yesterday threatened to bring down the government of national unity (GNU) unless President Cyril Ramaphosa fired all delinquent ministers within 48 hours, after DA deputy minister of trade, industry and competition Andrew Whitfield was sacked yesterday.

Higher Education and Training Minister Nobuhle Nkabane and two other ministers allegedly guilty of misconduct were allowed to stay in their posts.

Addressing the National Assembly, Steenhuisen accused Ramaphosa of applying “flagrant double standards” in sacking Whitfield after he went on a supposedly unauthorised trip to Washington earlier this year.

Steenhuisen claimed Whitfield had written to Ramaphosa to ask for permission for the visit but, 10 days later, had received no response. Afterwards, Whitfield again wrote to the president, apologising if his action caused offence.

“Again he received no response,” Steenhuisen said, adding that yesterday Ramaphosa announced the dismissal without notifying or consulting the DA.

“Yesterday, President Cyril Ramaphosa put South Africa’s future at stake.

“Shortly before the Cabinet met yesterday, he informed me that he intends to remove Andrew Whitfield as deputy minister of trade, industry and competition. I requested 24 hours to speak to Whitfield and my party.

“However, before I could even do so, just three hours later, Whitfield received a letter informing him of his removal.”

This lack of consultation meant “there is no other conclusion to be drawn than that, this is a calculated political assault on the second-largest party in the governing coalition”.

Steenhuisen said that, apart from Nkabane, who allegedly misled parliament, Thembi Simelane remains in the Cabinet despite being implicated in the VBS looting and “David Mahlobo is implicated in the most serious corruption by the state capture commission, yet he continues in the position of Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation”.

Steenhuisen claimed Whitfield had been doing a good job in the GNU, including “standing in the way of the looting that will follow from the Transformation Fund”, adding that “DA members of the executive are now being fired for fighting corruption, not for committing corruption”.

“If this situation is not urgently corrected, it will go down as the greatest political mistakes in modern South African history.”

He gave Ramaphosa 48 hours to fire the three ministers “and other ANC ministers and deputy ministers implicated in corruption” or “the ANC will inflict grave consequences on South Africa”.

“Make no mistake about it: what happens next is entirely on the ANC and President Ramaphosa. Should the ANC fail to meet our ultimatum, all bets are off and the consequences will be theirs to bear.”

He did not specify what he meant and, at the time of publication, DA spokespersons failed to respond to queries about whether or not the DA would pull out of the GNU if its demands were not met.

DA will vote in favour of Division of Revenue Bill

The DA leader said the party would vote in favour of the Division of Revenue Bill, which outlines how revenue will be spent in terms of the budget, because the party would “put the people’s interests first”.

To loud heckling from other MPs, he added: “We love South Africa too much to act in insecure and petty ways that risks the future of all 62 million people in this beautiful country.

“However, this is the moment of truth.”

