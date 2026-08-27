‘I stand by my statements’: Dlamini-Zuma refuses to back down over Mbalula vote buying claims

The NEC member has signalled her intention to oppose the matter.

ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) member Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has doubled down on the remarks she made about the role of money in the party’s leadership contests, despite being taken to court over her claims.

The former Cabinet minister confirmed on Thursday, 27 August 2026, that she had instructed her lawyers to oppose the legal action brought by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

Dlamini-Zuma podcast interview

The dispute centres on comments Dlamini-Zuma made earlier this month during an interview on the African Renaissance Podcast, where she reflected on her failed bid for the ANC presidency at the party’s 54th national elective conference in 2017.

Dlamini-Zuma, who lost the leadership contest to President Cyril Ramaphosa, stated that she had gone into the conference expecting to emerge victorious.

She subsequently raised questions about whether financial influence had played a role in determining the outcome of the race.

Dlamini-Zuma also alleged that votes had been bought at the ANC’s 2022 conference and singled out Mbalula, accusing him of “dishing” out money at a clinic.

Although she later withdrew similar allegations against International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola, Dlamini-Zuma has maintained her position regarding Mbalula.

I welcome Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s withdrawal of her attributing a voice note to me in relation to the ANC’s internal electoral processes.



Her statement vindicates what I have maintained from the outset: the voice note is not mine, and I was not involved in the conduct… https://t.co/pypDi8XvdX — Ronald Lamola (@RonaldLamola) August 26, 2026

Lawyers to fight Mbalula

Mbalula served Dlamini-Zuma with legal papers on 21 August, with the NEC member signalling her intention to oppose the matter days later.

“On 25 August 2026, my legal representatives filed a notice of intention to oppose. I stand by my statements and the substance of the argument raised.

“Out of respect for the court, I will not argue the merits of the case through public statements as the matter will now be fully ventilated in court,” the statement reads.

Dlamini-Zuma highlighted she would allow the legal process to unfold.

“The case against me will now follow its course before the court.

“However, the political and organisational question at the heart of this matter remains before the ANC and cannot be resolved through litigation.

“Our movement must find the courage to confront this problem as it is killing the ANC,” she added.

Calls for ANC to confront money politics

The former Cabinet minister argued that the concerns she raised extend beyond her dispute with Mbalula.

She said her decades-long involvement in the ANC had left her committed to the organisation’s unity and renewal.

Dlamini-Zuma added that difficult conversations about the party’s internal challenges could not be avoided.

“In order for true renewal to take root we must face squarely all the issues plaguing the movement particularly the use of money.

“The influence of money in ANC elective conferences is common cause and has been spoken about openly by senior leaders and structures of the movement.

“When money becomes more powerful than political conviction, when delegates can be influenced by financial considerations rather than the political programme of the movement, and when leadership contests become commercialised, the very character of the ANC is placed at risk.

“I will continue to raise sharply my conviction that the ANC must deal with the use of money in the movement.”

Read the statement below: