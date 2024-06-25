WATCH: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla sworn in as MP

Zuma-Sambudla was sworn in on Tuesday with other MK party members.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is now a Member of Parliament (MP).

Zuma-Sambudla was one of 58 members of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party to be sworn in at the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Questioned on the next step, Zuma-Sambudla told reporters that she and other members of the MK party would await instructions from her father, who is also the leader of the party.

WATCH: Zuma-Sambudla being sworn in as MP:

Hlophe sends a message to MPs

Zuma-Sambudla and other MK party MPs will be led in the National Assembly by former Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe.

Hlophe was impeached earlier this year, after allegations of misconduct related to a case involving Zuma.

He said he would take up the role as leader of the opposition.

“We consider ourselves, the MK party, as the official opposition because the DA has joined the Government of National Unity (GNU),” said Hlophe following the swearing-in ceremony.

Hlophe said the MK party would work with other opposition parties in parliament such as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

“We are going to work with other progressive parties in the opposition. I have in mind the EFF and the ATM.

“We have come here to work. We are not here to be petty, we are here to work.

We will engage in very robust debates in a respectful manner. But make no mistake, we will not allow ourselves to be bullied. We know our rights, we are adults, and we know why we are here,” he said.

Zondo not present

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was not present at the swearing-in ceremony. Instead, MK party members were sworn in by the acting Judge President of the Western Cape division Patricia Goliath.

“In terms of section 48 of the constitution, members of the National Assembly must swear or affirm faithfulness to the republic and obedience to the Constitution before they begin to perform their functions,” Goliath said.

The MPs had missed an opportunity to be sworn in with other members of the national assembly earlier this month.

The party had been protesting the results of the national elections and had wanted a recount of the votes.