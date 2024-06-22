MK party members to be sworn in as MPs on Tuesday

The MK party has replaced 21 members from its original list.

Parliament has confirmed that uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party members will be sworn in as Members of Parliament on Tuesday.

The MK party won 58 seats in Parliament, becoming the country’s third-largest party in the elections on May 29.

The party, however, shunned Parliament’s first sitting where MPs were sworn in on 14 June. This as the party protested the election results, which it claimed were rigged.

“However, the Constitution mandates that before Members of the National Assembly begin to perform their functions in the Assembly, they must swear or affirm faithfulness to the country and obedience to the Constitution,” said Parliament on Saturday.

The swearing-in of original nominees from the MK party list will be presided over by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, or a judge designated by him, as this is the inaugural swearing-in of these members following the national and provincial elections.

Speaker of the National Assembly Thoko Didiza will administer the oath to members who were nominated after the first sitting.

“In accordance with the provisions of the Act, political parties may supplement or fill any vacancies that may occur on their candidates’ lists prior to the first swearing-in after elections,” said Parliament.

“This ensures that all designated seats are filled and that parties are fully represented. Parliament has received an indication from the MK party regarding the supplementation of their candidates’ list with a total of 21 members.”

The members will be sworn in on Tuesday.

MK party List

Among those on the list is impeached Western Cape High Court judge John Hlophe, who is the chief whip.

The detail was revealed in an internal MK party memo sent by the party’s secretary-general, Arthur Zwane, on Thursday.

Among other issues, the letter informed chief whips Hlophe and Sihle Ngubane of the communication from Parliament regarding the allocation of funds to the party’s representation in Parliament.

“We are at a critical stage in the structuring of our party’s administrative and financial operations,” reads the memo.