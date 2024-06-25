One killed in Kenya rallies as protesters breach parliament

Kenyan police shot dead one protester as hundreds breached parliament barricades during tax hike protests.

Protesters run inside the Kenyan Parliament compound as protesters stormed the building during a nationwide strike to protest against tax hikes and the Finance Bill 2024 in downtown Nairobi, on June 25, 2024. (Photo by Luis TATO / AFP)

Kenyan police shot dead one protester near the country’s parliament Tuesday, a rights watchdog said, as hundreds of demonstrators angry over tax hikes breached barricades and entered the partly ablaze government complex.

AFP journalists saw three people lying motionless on the ground near the compound, where police fired live rounds and left “many wounded”, according to Amnesty International Kenya.

Police fired at crowds massing outside the parliament building, where lawmakers had been debating a contentious bill featuring tax hike proposals.

“Police have shot four protesters, as witnessed by KHRC, killing one,” the Kenya Human Rights Commission said in a statement on X.

Shortly before, Irungu Houghton, the executive director of Amnesty International Kenya, told AFP that “human rights observers are now reporting the increasing use of live bullets by the National Police Service in the capital of Nairobi”.

“Safe passage for medical officers to treat the many wounded is now urgent,” he said.

The mainly Gen-Z-led rallies began last week and had been mostly peaceful, with President William Ruto saying over the weekend he was ready to talk to the protesters.

But tensions sharply escalated on Tuesday afternoon, as crowds began to throw stones at police and push back against barricades, making their way towards the parliament complex, which was sealed off by police in full riot gear.

Anger over a cost-of-living crisis spiralled into nationwide rallies last week, with demonstrators calling for the finance bill to be scrapped.

Fire erupts in governor’s office in Kenya capital during protests: TV

A fire erupted Tuesday at the governor’s office in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, TV footage showed, as protesters angry over proposed tax hikes breached the nearby parliament complex, which was also partly ablaze.

Footage broadcast on privately owned Citizen TV showed police trying to douse the flames at City Hall with water cannon, after protests turned violent, with rights groups accusing officers of firing live rounds, leaving one dead and many wounded.

