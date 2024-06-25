‘ANC can explain’, says Kodwa on Parliament deployment amid corruption cloud

Kodwa was arrested and appeared in court in connection with corruption charges earlier this month.

Former Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa says the African National Congress (ANC) is in the best position to address inquiries regarding his deployment to Parliament.

On Tuesday, Kodwa was sworn- in as a Member of Parliament (MP), along with 58 members from the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, at the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town.

This is despite the former minister facing serious corruption charges for allegedly accepting a R1.6 million bribe.

While ActionSA has expressed its disappointment over Kodwa’s return to the National Assembly, the former minister directed questions about his deployment to the ANC.

“Well, I’m here because of the list of the ANC. The list has been certified. I was supposed to have been here last week, but because of other matters [I couldn’t make it].

“I think the organisation can explain. I’m not here to speak on behalf of the organisation. I can’t speak on behalf of the caucus.

“I’m here as a member as instructed in terms of being number 25 on the list of the ANC to come and be sworn in,” Kodwa told Newzroom Afrika ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

Kodwa and MK party members were sworn in by Acting Western Cape Judge President Patricia Goliath.

Kodwa corruption case

Earlier this month, Kodwa was arrested and appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in connection with corruption charges.

The former Sport, Arts and Culture Minister and his co-accused, former EOH Holdings senior executive Jehan Mackay, intend to plead not guilty during trial and were released on R30 000 bail.

The case was postponed to 23 July 2024.

It is alleged Kodwa received cash and gifts totalling more than R1.6 million from IT group EOH, in exchange for contracts between 2015 and 2016.

The former minister, who has since resigned, “strongly denies” the allegations.

He also decided to step aside as a member of ANC’s National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Committee (NEC).

According to the ANC, Kodwa will leave Parliament if found guilty and convicted.

Parliament business

Parliament, meanwhile, is preparing to set up internal structures necessary for the national legislature to function.

This follows the swearing of MPs from various political parties, the election of the presiding officers and the inauguration of the new president.

Among the activities that will unfold in Parliament are the rules committee meetings of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces (NCOP), scheduled for Wednesday.

“They also decide on the constitution of the two Houses’ respective committees, the formula for whips, speaking time during debates, and the number of members that will serve on a committee,” Parliament’s statement reads.

On Thursday, the NCOP will also convene a plenary session to elect its deputy chairperson.

Parliament spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo explained that a joint programming committee will convene to deliberate on the parliamentary programme once all the structures of the National Assembly and NCOP are established.

Additionally, President Cyril Ramaphosa, in consultation with new National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza and NCOP chairperson Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane, will set the date for the Opening of Parliament Address.

The event, which will take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, will mark the official opening of the National Assembly and NCOP.