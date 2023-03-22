‘EFF-led shutdown was the most threatening feat to SA’ – Mbalula

Stephen Tau

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula say this week’s national shutdown led by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), was an attempt which did not succeed.

“It is important for us to react to this because it was the most talked about and most threatening feat to our country.

“If the ANC goes this direction and opposition parties react, we don’t dictate to them on why they should not react,” said Mbalula.

Mbalula was updating the nation on the latest political developments in the country at the party’s Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning.

Mbalula who was also very active on Twitter during the shutdown did not mince his words when he accused the EFF of trying to overthrow the government through what he described as an ‘ill-fated’ shutdown.

“The manner in which South Africans strongly and successfully repelled desperate attempts by the EFF to paralyse our country and cripple the economy bears the hallmarks of active and patriotic citizenship.

“The ANC also applauds the responsiveness of the state security machinery to their mandate to protect life and property and their preparedness ensured that the country is not plunged into chaos as the organisers of the ill-fated so-called shutdown intended,” said Mbalula.

Mbalula heap praise on the police

He said not only did they protect the protestors, but they also scuppered all attempts to plunge our country into disorder and mayhem.

“The ANC commend the active citizenship and patriotism of civil society, business community and individual South Africans who were resolute in rejecting the EFF’s attempts to bully, coerce and intimidate them.

“There is no doubt that the manner in which the EFF’s ill-fated so-called shutdown was organised and branded was an attempt to foment undemocratic politics.”

Deployment of army

“When malls were looted and closed down in eThekweni, there was an outcry that we are leaderless.

“Here is a leader of a political party telling the country he is going to shut the country down and give us a date, he talks to the freight and taxi industry and says nothing must work that… now the rule of law must be suspended while the EFF shuts down the country… We are still reeling from the impact of the unrest,” said Mbalula.

The State could not allow another unrest

He said a responsible state could not allow the recurrence of such looting.

“There was nothing like peace that was being uttered, the Democratic Alliance (DA) marched to our headquarters the other day, and we reacted and said you shouldn’t do that.

“Today you telling me not to threaten the EFF whereas their march was worse than the DA,” Mbalula said.

Mbalula said the deployment of the army was justifiable.