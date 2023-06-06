Mzwanele Manyi elevated to Parliament a month after joining EFF

Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa

Only a month after he joined the Economic Freedom fighters (EFF), Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi is set to be elevated to the national legislature.

Manyi, who resigned from the African Transformation Movement (ATM) in May, is anticipated to officially be sworn in as member of Parliament (MP).

This was confirmed in a government gazette dated 5 June, signed off by Secretary to Parliament, Xolile George.

The EFF recently reviewed its list for party members in the national legislature.

Alongside Manyi, EFF’s former treasurer-general Leigh-Ann Mathys and former member of kwaito group Trompies, Eugene Mthethwa have also been included as new MPs for the red berets.

Their appointments were effective from 1 June.

‘Right home’

Manyi was an ANC member for about 30 years before he joined the ATM, where he spent almost four years as a leader in the party.

He joins the EFF less than a year ahead of the general elections in 2024. Similarly, he left the ANC just before the 2019 general elections.

After leaving the ATM, Manyi hailed the EFF, saying the party was the right home for him.

“I must hasten to say that this is not a pronouncement on the ATM. The ATM continues to be a good solid organisation and is poised for growth,” he said.

“The top leadership of the EFF are reasonable people, some of whom I’ve worked with over the years, long before the EFF was even conceived. So, I know that we shall find common ground and move on in a united manner. I join the EFF as a rank-and-file member and will make my contribution in that capacity.”

Additional reporting by Lunga Mzangwe