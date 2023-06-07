Daily news update: Unisa suspends registrar, Manyi elevated to Parliament and Nzimande slams arson

By Citizen Reporter

Here's your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

Unisa suspends registrar for ‘breaching code of ethics and conduct’

The University of South Africa (Unisa) has placed registrar, Professor Steward Mothata, on precautionary suspension.

In a statement on Tuesday, Unisa said it had outlined issues leading to Mothata’s suspension in a confidential letter shared directly with him.

Mzwanele Manyi elevated to Parliament a month after joining EFF

Mzwanele Manyi has resigned from the African Transformation Movement (ATM) Picture: Michel Bega

Only a month after he joined the Economic Freedom fighters (EFF), Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi is set to be elevated to the national legislature.

Manyi, who resigned from the African Transformation Movement (ATM) in May, is anticipated to officially be sworn in as member of Parliament (MP).

Minister of Higher Education slams university arson attack

Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande during a press briefing at the DIRCO Media Centre in Pretoria on 24 March 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The students who were arrested for malicious damage to property and burglary business, after they allegedly looted a cafeteria and set alight the foyer of the Sports Hall at the University of Fort Hare, appeared in court today, 6 June 2023.

Meanwhile, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande, has since expressed his deep condemnation regarding the recent incidents of arson at the Alice Campus.

Stage 3 load shedding to be implemented during evenings until further notice

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said stage 4 load shedding will kick in from 4pm on Monday until Tuesday morning. Picture: iStock

Eskom on Tuesday announced that stage 3 load shedding will be implemented during the evenings, from 4pm until midnight, until further notice.

The rolling blackouts will then be suspended from midnight until 4pm.

‘Middle finger to the creative industry’ – Arthur Mafokate’s appointment as CCIFSA Chairperson

Arthur Mafokate | Picture: Screenshot

Kwaito star Arthur Mafokate has been appointed the new chairperson for the Cultural and Creatives Industries Federation of South Africa (CCIFSA).

He shared the news of his appointment on his social media platforms. Reacting to the news, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela said this is a middle finger to the creative industry of South Africa.

Comrades Marathon at a glance: A look at the race by numbers

Runners participating in this week’s Comrades Marathon have been warned to follow the rules. Picture: Howard Cleland/Gallo Images

The Comrades Marathon is not only challenging for the participants, but also for the organisers, with the 87km point-to-point course requiring a significant amount of preparation.

Ahead of Sunday’s race between Pietermaritzburg and Durban, we take a look at some of the logistics involved, and the magnitude of the event, with a glance at the race in numbers.

