Daily news update: Unisa suspends registrar, Manyi elevated to Parliament and Nzimande slams arson

Daily news update: 7 June 2023.
Unisa suspends registrar for ‘breaching code of ethics and conduct’
The University of South Africa (Unisa) has placed registrar, Professor Steward Mothata, on precautionary suspension.
In a statement on Tuesday, Unisa said it had outlined issues leading to Mothata’s suspension in a confidential letter shared directly with him.
Mzwanele Manyi elevated to Parliament a month after joining EFF
Only a month after he joined the Economic Freedom fighters (EFF), Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi is set to be elevated to the national legislature.
Manyi, who resigned from the African Transformation Movement (ATM) in May, is anticipated to officially be sworn in as member of Parliament (MP).
Minister of Higher Education slams university arson attack
The students who were arrested for malicious damage to property and burglary business, after they allegedly looted a cafeteria and set alight the foyer of the Sports Hall at the University of Fort Hare, appeared in court today, 6 June 2023.
Meanwhile, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande, has since expressed his deep condemnation regarding the recent incidents of arson at the Alice Campus.
Stage 3 load shedding to be implemented during evenings until further notice
Eskom on Tuesday announced that stage 3 load shedding will be implemented during the evenings, from 4pm until midnight, until further notice.
The rolling blackouts will then be suspended from midnight until 4pm.
‘Middle finger to the creative industry’ – Arthur Mafokate’s appointment as CCIFSA Chairperson
Kwaito star Arthur Mafokate has been appointed the new chairperson for the Cultural and Creatives Industries Federation of South Africa (CCIFSA).
He shared the news of his appointment on his social media platforms. Reacting to the news, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela said this is a middle finger to the creative industry of South Africa.
Comrades Marathon at a glance: A look at the race by numbers
The Comrades Marathon is not only challenging for the participants, but also for the organisers, with the 87km point-to-point course requiring a significant amount of preparation.
Ahead of Sunday’s race between Pietermaritzburg and Durban, we take a look at some of the logistics involved, and the magnitude of the event, with a glance at the race in numbers.
