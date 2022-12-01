EFF: Ramaphosa forfeited right to be president when he conducted business like ‘the mafia’

Faizel Patel

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down as leader of the country and for a new president to be elected, following the damning revelations by the Section 89 panel on Wednesday.

The panel found Ramaphosa had a case to answer to regarding the Phala Phala Farm robbery.

Ramaphosa’s evidence

In the long-awaited report which was released on Wednesday, the panel raised questions about Ramaphosa’s evidence like whether the money was stored or concealed in a couch.

It has also questioned why the president was paid in cash by a man known only as “Mr Hazim”, and not electronically, calling this transaction “un-businessman-like”.

This related to sale of the buffalo and the exact amount used to purchase the livestock.

Even more damning, the panel warns that the president’s evidence must be approached with caution.

Ramaphosa must step down

The EFF said Ramaphosa must step down as the President of South Africa and avoid further putting the country in the same ranks of what it called a “criminal underworld.”

“The findings are tantamount to a betrayal of South Africa by a man who has been entrusted with upholding, defending and advancing this country’s laws.”

“If Ramaphosa does not step down, the EFF will expose both him and the ANC, as criminals who have no regard for the domestic and international laws, and completely disrespect the Constitution. The EFF will ensure that Cyril Ramaphosa does not address any platform as the state President, because he forfeited that privilege when he decided to be a mafia and a gangster,” the party said.

Coverup

The EFF also said there was a “deliberate cover up” of the alleged crimes committed by Ramaphosa, and that law enforcement agencies are complicit in protecting a “criminal president.”

“Law enforcement agencies and financial regulators, namely the Office of the Acting Public Protector, the South African Revenue Services (Sars), the National Prosecuting Authority have not released any findings or reports on the crimes committed at Phala Phala Farm is shameful and reveals how deeply Ramaphosa has compromised the institutions of this country.”

Secret ballot

The red berets said it will write to the Speaker of Parliament, and request for a secret ballot on a motion of no confidence in Cyril Ramaphosa, on the 6 December.

“Thereafter, a new President must be elected by Parliament if Rampahosa does not resign by the 06th December 2022.”

“The EFF calls on all people of South Africa, the continent and the world to witness Cyril Ramaphosa being exposed for his rampant criminality, in the Parliament of South Africa on the 06th of December 2022,” the party added.

