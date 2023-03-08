Sipho Mabena
Premium Journalist
4 minute read
8 Mar 2023
5:00 am
Politics

EFF’s ‘National Day of Action’ shutdown likely to be a flop

Though there is widespread unhappiness, experts believe the EFF and Saftu simply don't have enough clout to make any significant impact.

eff-racial-profiling
EFF flag, photo for illustration purposes. Photo: The Citizen/Neil McCartney
Whilst there is palpable discontent with high levels of crime, unemployment, and the electricity crisis, experts have doubts that the Economic Freedom Fighters' planned national shutdown will have a major impact. Joined by the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), the National Day of Action planned for 20 March, on the eve of the Human Rights Day, is meant to demonstrate the public's demand for an end to load shedding and support calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down. KwaZulu-Natal shutdown plan In KwaZulu-Natal alone, the party announced plans to have 10 000 party members and supporters shut down Richards...

