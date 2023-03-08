Reitumetse Makwea
Journalist
4 minute read
8 Mar 2023
4:59 am
Politics

‘Damage has been done’ – Ramaphosa likely not to make the 2024 elections

Analysts believe Ramaphosa is facing an even more difficult time following the Cabinet reshuffle, with his supporters demanding 'payback'.

Newly elected ANC Deputy president Paul Mashatile is congratulated by ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa at Nasrec in Johannesburg, 19 December 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Despite the ANC probably facing its most difficult elections next year, President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing an even more difficult time following Monday’s Cabinet reshuffle, according to political economic analyst Daniel Silke. Silke said the lacklustre and timid Cabinet reshuffle continued to show severe constraints because Ramaphosa “still largely has to comply with the pressures from the various elements of the ANC in terms of how positions are distributed”. ALSO READ: Cabinet reshuffle shows Ramaphosa still puts ANC politics before needs of SA “The power bases which have supported him continue to demand payback,” he said. “There really wasn’t any...

