Eric Naki
Political Editor
4 minute read
8 Nov 2022
8:40 pm
Politics

How EFF’s beef with ANC kept DA in power in Ekurhuleni

Now that the EFF voluntarily saved the DA, it remains to be seen if the DA will make up its mind about working with the EFF.

Tania Campbell and other DA members react as she is announced as the new Executive Mayor of Ekurhuleni during an Extra-Ordinary Council meeting of the Ekurhuleni council, 8 November 2022 in which the voting for the new Mayor of Ekurhuleni, Tania Campbell was decided.. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Eat your heart out Helen Zille, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)are the masters of the coalition politics game – the young party has put your Democratic Alliance (DA) back into power at Ekurhuleni. A last-minute disagreement between the ANC and the EFF benefitted the DA's Tania Campbell, who was re-elected mayor – thanks to the EFF deciding to throw its weight behind her to spite the ANC. The ANC hoped to wrest power from the DA-led coalition in the same manner it did in the City of Joburg, but its latest efforts fell flat when it offended Julius Malema's EFF...

