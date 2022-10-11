Hein Kaiser
Ekurhuleni government on shaky ground, mayor could be removed, say coalition partners

PA spokesperson Charles Cilliers suggested that should a vote of no confidence be instituted against Campbell right now, it would also mean the end of another DA-led multiparty government.

Mayor of Ekurhuleni, Tania Campbell speaks during a meeting at the the Mehlareng stadium in Tembisa, 5 August 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Less than a week after Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell’s statement reassuring voters that all was well, her coalition partners did not hold back from criticising the ability of the DA-led coalition to govern the city. ActionSA, the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) all said the minority government in Ekurhuleni is on shaky ground. PA spokesperson Charles Cilliers suggested that should a vote of no confidence be instituted against Campbell right now, it would also mean the end of another DA-led multiparty government. “We will be voting against the DA in the motion of no confidence on...

