ANC plotting to take other Gauteng metros after snatching Joburg from DA

Citizen Reporter

Emboldened after wresting control of Johannesburg, the African National Congress (ANC) is now looking to do the same in the other Gauteng metros.

The ANC’s Dada Morero is now the Mayor of Johannesburg, after the Democratic Alliance’s (DA’s) Mpho Phalatse was ousted in a motion of no confidence.

The ANC needed the support from other political parties, such as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Patriotic Alliance (PA), to unseat Phalatse. The DA also accused ActionSA of voting against it, although Herman Mashaba’s party has denied this.

Gauteng metros

Despite the DA filing court papers to declare Phalatse’s removal as unlawful, the ANC is planning to seize control of Tshwane and Ekurhuleni as well.

The ANC will this week try to pass a motion of no confidence in Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell.

EFF and ActionSA

According to City Press, the EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu has held talks with the ANC’s newly appointed Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and provincial secretary Thembinkosi Nciza. The two parties reportedly agreed to work together to seize the province’s other major metros.

A report in the Sunday Times is also stating that the ANC is holding informal talks with ActionSA.

Mashaba previously said his party would never join a coalition with the ANC.

ActionSA national chair Michael Beaumont, however, told the publication that the party would talk to all political parties, including the ANC. This did not mean ActionSA would form a coalition with the ANC, he added.

ActionSA Gauteng chairperson Bongani Baloyi confirmed to City Press that the party was holding discussions with all political parties in the province.

Tshwane coalition

Earlier this week, Tshwane mayor Randall Williams assured residents that the multi-party coalition government in the metro is stable.

“I want to take this opportunity to assure our residents that our multiparty coalition government in the City of Tshwane is stable and committed to take the city forward by improving service delivery for all,” he said during a media briefing on Thursday.

“We are aware of manoeuvrings and plotting by some opposition parties who are trying to grab power after they were rejected by voters during the November 2021 local government elections.

“We must let them know that we will fight to keep the coalition government strong in the City and protect our residents from corrupt parties seeking to make an unwanted comeback.”

