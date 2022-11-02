Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
2 minute read
2 Nov 2022
5:28 am
News

Politicians fighting for power affect citizens, says analyst

After Phalatse's reinstatement, another vote of no confidence threatened her position again.

Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
In the past few months, politics have become a game of musical chairs as various attempts have been made and succeeded to remove Democratic Alliance mayors elected within Gauteng municipalities. Motions of no confidence Last week DA Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell was voted out in a motion of no confidence after 100 councillors voted in favour of her removal. The Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse was removed with a vote of no confidence and reinstated following a high court ruling that reversed the motion. NOW READ: City of Joburg drama far from over as Mpho Phalatse faces another no confidence motion...

