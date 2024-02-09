eThekwini to debate DA’s motion to dissolve council

The DA has to win support from other parties in council for the motion to succeed.

A Democratic Alliance (DA) move to dissolve eThekwini Metro’s council has made it into the agenda, just a month after ANC Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda survived a motion to remove him.

The special council meeting to hear the motion will be held on 14 February.

The party’s caucus leader Thabani Mthethwa said the ANC stone-walled the motion filed in November.

“We saw all kinds of theatrics from the ANC, EFF and other opposition parties who have attempted to dismiss and even ridicule its legality.

“Today’s announcement vindicates the DA’s position that indeed the motion is competent and valid.”

“This follows relentless pressure from the DA and threats of legal action against the Speaker of council, Thabani Nyawose,” said Mthethwa.

Collapsed service delivery

The DA cited the collapse of service delivery such as water, electricity and sanitation services as some of the reasons it wanted eThekwini council dissolved.

Mthethwa urged other parties to support the motion.

“Now is not the time for political grandstanding, but a time to unite with civic organisations and residents to rescue our city from the disastrous ANC and EFF coalition.

“Political parties will have to either support a city riddled with corruption and maladministration, or they vote with the DA and millions of residents desperate to fix the city they so love and call home,” he said.

Failed no-confidence motion

The DA will have to rely on other opposition parties to ensure its motion goes through as it doesn’t have the numbers to do so by itself.

Earlier this month, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP)’s motion to remove Kaunda failed after 109 voted against it. At least 89 councillors supported the removal.

The metro is led by the ANC with the assistance of some minority parties.

While the EFF serves on Kaunda’s mayoral committee, they have slammed his alleged failures and also want him replaced.

According to Mthethwa, the end of Kaunda’s mayorship is fast approaching.

“The narrow margin by which Kaunda survived this motion proved that his days are numbered.

“This gave us the confidence that we’re on the right track in calling for his removal and council dissolution.”

