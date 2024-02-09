More litigation could follow after Brink emerges victorious in court

The DA is planning their next move as court strikes Brink matter off the roll.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the City of Johannesburg said the fight against the “illegal” appointment of City Manager Floyd Brink is not over yet.

Brink wins round one

This after the South Gauteng High Court on Friday dismissed the DA’s case as being not urgent. The presiding judge did not make a ruling on the matter.

The DA had argued that the matter was urgent because Brink’s appointment violated a court order. The party had also argued that the City of Johannesburg had the responsibility to uphold the rule of law.

“I want to reiterate that there was no determination on the merits of the case, we are consulting with our attorneys for the best course of action forward,’”DA caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku said.

City of Johannesburg responds

Meanwhile, City of Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda welcomed the ruling.

“We note the judgment of the court and take it as a reminder to the DA and all agents of regress that the Government of Local Unity (GLU) is a service delivery-focused and prudent government.

“Our interests have always been and steadfastly remain those of stabilizing the City’s administration and guaranteeing equitable service delivery to residents,” Gwamanda said.

Gwamanda accused the DA of launching racist attacks on the City Manager.

“The continued attacks on the City Manager by the DA have been laced with racist intent masked as a defence of accountability and process in the City. Over the last year, the DA has sought to undermine the administrative progress we have made in bringing the City back to stability.

“Today, the City enjoys an unqualified audit opinion under the stewardship of Mr Brink, with all its entities achieving unqualified audit opinions,” he said.