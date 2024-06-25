Ramaphosa’s cabinet could be announced on Wednesday – ANC

A meeting on Monday between Ramaphosa and DA leader John Steenhuisen has been described as “positive”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa may have a new cabinet in the Government of National Unity (GNU) soon. Picture: sanews.gov.za

President Cyril Ramaphosa may have a new cabinet on Wednesday.

This is according to African National Congress (ANC) Spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu Motsiri, who expects Ramaphosa to make an announcement soon.

Ramaphosa was expected to unveil his cabinet on Sunday following his inauguration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria last week but demands by the Democratic Alliance (DA) allegedly pushed this back several days.

The DA reportedly has its eyes set on eleven cabinet positions, their deputies and director general portfolios; including a demand for the deputy president post.

Following a meeting on Monday between Ramaphosa and DA leader John Steenhuisen, which has been described as “positive,” Bhengu Motsiri told 702 there could be an announcement soon.

“I have a great suspicion that it will be somewhere between the next 24 hours to 36 hours. It’s a suspicion. I can’t be in the mind of the president.”

In a “leaked” letter allegedly from DA federal chairperson Helen Zille to Africa National Secretary General (ANC) Fikile Mbalula, Zille listed the party’s “preferred posts” across Cabinet clusters. These included Mineral Resources and Energy, Transport, Trade, Industry and Competition and International Relations and Cooperation portfolios.

DA’s demands

The constitution allows Ramaphosa to decide who should be in his cabinet, including whether to give the DA minor or major portfolios. However, the recently-formed Government of National Unity (GNU) has made things more complicated.

Bhengu Motsiri agreed that being part of the GNU allowed the DA the right to ask Ramaphosa to allocate portfolios where the party can make an impact, but said they shouldn’t expect special treatment.

“They can make a submission, but they are not the only players in town, or on the field. That must be made clear. This is the view of the ANC: we are not in a coalition with the Democratic Alliance, we are in a Government of National Unity. We are going to continually reiterate that.

“In this instance, it requires an appreciation of that and maturity from all political parties that have been invited by the ANC to be part and join the conversation and negotiations table.

“There also many other parties that have earned votes and have seats in Parliament that are not making outrageous demands,” Bhengu Motsiri said.

Acting in good faith

Bhengu Motsiri said the ANC has to act in good faith when it invited parties to be part of the GNU.

“As we say in our statement, the probations by the DA are not in good faith. We are acting in good faith, committed to the national unity project and not an ANC-DA coalition project that we keep being moved back to.

“This country is moving forward. Parties are coming forward and saying they want to be part of the national unity project. We are not going to be swayed from that,” Bhengu Motsiri said.

