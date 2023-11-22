Corruption: Effects are ‘devastating’ for citizens

A professor says the effects of corruption are devastating, especially to the integrity of governance processes and to public services.

Corruption must be put to the sword if South Africa is to realise its potential, says an expert who believes graft is killing the country’s future.

Prof Kedibone Phago, director of the School for Government Studies at North-West University (NWU), said the effects of corruption were devastating, especially to the integrity of governance processes and to citizens who needed public services to lead their lives with dignity.

ALSO READ: ‘Don’t tell us about dangerous narratives’: NPA told to convict state capture, corruption enablers

But citizens had an option and a crucial role to play to stop graft in its tracks.

“When good governance is sacrificed on the altar of corruption, service delivery falters. Where corruption thrives, as we have seen in many of our municipalities, an increase in poverty becomes inevitable,” Phago said.

His comments come with the start of election campaigns by various political parties who are expected to unveil their election manifestos for the 2024 general elections.

Resources diverted

“The essence of corruption is that it diverts resources from their intended use and are used to serve nefarious agendas.

“Resources are deliberately exploited to benefit certain individuals or groups rather than the intended beneficiaries.

“Often, the powerful are involved because it is easier to sweep such corrupt actions under the carpet,” Phago said. As revealed in many reports of the auditor-general and the Zondo commission, many enablers of corruption are people in powerful positions who are sophisticated and highly educated.

WATCH: ‘There are four leadership choices for 2024 elections’ − Maimane

“This makes it more difficult from a law enforcement perspective to prosecute. This is especially the case where our law enforcement agencies are deliberately weakened to ensure that their investigative capacity is crippled.

“The examples are all around us where there is an annual budget allocation and the government makes a commitment to parliament about spending plans and priorities, without any meaningful implementation of those plans,” Phago added.

Like a talk show

“Even in cases where the medium-term budget policy statements are made, they remain a talk show and have no material benefit for citizens. The reality is that citizens in developing countries like ours need quality services…

“When these basic services are not provided, the dignity of the people is directly affected, which can lead to populist politics.”

ALSO READ: 2024 elections: ‘Anxious’ IEC ‘constrained’ as it awaits ConCourt judgment