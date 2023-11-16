WATCH: ‘There are four leadership choices for 2024 elections’ − Maimane

He's challenging President Cyril Ramaphosa, EFF leader Julius Malema and DA leader John Steenhuisen to a debate.

As the country heads to the general elections in 2024, Build One SA (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane said South Africans have a choice of four leaders to choose from, with him being one of them.

The other three include President Cyril Ramaphosa, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen.

Maimane, and deputy leader Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster flighted Bosa’s first voter registration poster outside Mayibuye Primary School in Tembisa on Wednesday ahead of this weekend’s voter registration drive.

Watch Mmusi Maimane speaking about the four choices

I challenge any of these leaders to a one on one debate on 10 priority policy areas of their choice.



It’s time to get to the meat of the matter and help the nation choose the best leadership for South Africa.



Can you arrange this @elonmusk or any podcaster, TV station. Let’s go https://t.co/k7DdNjS1t8 November 15, 2023

The voter registration weekend will take place on 18 and 19 November, with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) calling on citizens to register and update their details for the 2024 general elections.

Only four contesting

Maimane said from his perspective, only four people are contesting the elections next year.

“In my view, either you support the incumbent President Ramaphosa, as recent polls show that’s its either President Ramaphosa (or) Mmusi Maimane.

“You can mention the other ones, John and then Julius. But in the main, those are the choices people face.

“There’ll be a lot of organisations that come into the elections, but people follow people. They follow leadership that is trusted, leadership that is ethical and they follow leadership that has not stolen their money,” said Maimane.

Challenge

He also laid down the gauntlet, challenging the three leaders to a one-on-one debate on “10 priority policy areas of their choice”.

“It’s time to get to the meat of the matter and help the nation choose the best leadership for South Africa. Can you arrange this Elon Musk or any podcaster, TV station. Let’s go,” Maimane posted on X.

Currently, there are more than 26 million eligible voters on the voters’ roll.

There will be 23 296 voting stations across all provinces, with more than 72 000 people recruited by the IEC to assist over the voter registration weekend.

