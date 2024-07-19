WATCH: Gayton McKenzie hit back at MK party’s John Hlophe

Hlophe, now parliamentary leader of the uMkhonto we Sizwe party on Friday called for Roman Dutch law to be scrapped.

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie has hit back at uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party chief whip John Hlophe over Roman-Dutch law remarks.

McKenzie’s swipe at Hlophe comes after the impeached Western Cape High Court judge on Friday called for Roman Dutch law to be scrapped.

He made the remarks during the debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address at the opening of Parliament on Thursday.

Watch Gayton McKenzie taking a swipe at John Hlophe

[WATCH] "To hounarable Judge (John) Hlophe, you have sent many of my friends to prison using Roman-Dutch Law… Today, you see something wrong with it." – Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton Mckenzie. #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/pVmqyQIjJH July 19, 2024

Jail

An agitated McKenzie shot back at Hlophe, telling the MK party leader that he used to preside in court using the exact same law to adjudicate matters.

“I want to say to honourable judge Hlophe. I’m sitting there, and I’m shocked because you, honourable judge, have sent many of my old friends to jail with Roman-Dutch law, which you enjoyed.

“You talk about the blue lights while you were getting the perks of being a judge; you never saw something wrong with Roman Dutch law. Today, when you’re no longer there, now you are seeing something wrong with Roman-Dutch law. It cannot be,” Mckenzie said.

Pay for appeal

McKenzie said he was going to pay for those who were sentenced by Hlophe.

“I’m going to pay for an appeal for everybody that has been sentenced by you because you sentenced them with the wrong law, according to you.”

Zuma in Parliament

Meanwhile, former President Jacob Zuma attended the Opening of Parliament Debate at Cape Town City Hall.

The MK party on Thursday snubbed Ramaphosa’s opening address for the 7th administration, with MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela saying Zuma would attend the opening of parliament over “Helen Zille’s dead body.”

“Those that think president Zuma will attend the opening of parliament led and addressed by Cyril Ramaphosa are totally dislodged from reality. It’s over ‘Helen Zille’s’ dead body that you will find president Zuma under the same roof with a traitor addressing him and the nation!! Ndhlela said.

Zuma was seen posing in pictures on social media with his daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.

“President Zuma handing the baton. From one honourable member to Another…The Zuma legacy continues!!!” Zuma-Sambudla posted.

Bring Your Dad To Work Day 🖤… pic.twitter.com/VphinApKgF — Hon. Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) July 19, 2024

In another post, she said it was “take your dad to work day”.

