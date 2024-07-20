Action needed: Ramaphosa’s promises require follow-through

Ramaphosa’s government must take concrete steps to fulfill promises and change public perception of leadership.

Why did President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech at the opening of parliament on Thursday evening sound like we’ve heard this before?

There was mostly excitement when he launched a new government of national unity (GNU) after the ANC flopped at the polls. But these promises of improving people’s lives have been made before and very little has materialised in the past.

Sadly, the only way the president will shake waning public opinion is to make good on these promises. But can he?

ALSO READ: ActionSA claims Ramaphosa took inspiration from its policies in OPA

Ramaphosa said: “Our experience over the past 30 years has shown that when our economy grows, jobs are created. When our economy contracts there is no job creation and jobs are lost. The government of national unity will pursue every action that contributes to sustainable, rapid economic growth and remove every obstacle that stands in the way of growth.”

He added: “In the next five years, working together, drawing on our collective capabilities, we will forge a new inclusive growth path for South Africa by pursuing a massive investment in infrastructure. From our largest metros to our deepest rural areas, we have a clear intention to turn our country into a construction site, as roads, bridges, houses, schools, hospitals and clinics are built, as broadband fibre is laid and as new power lines are installed.”

Unacceptable levels of unemployment, the horrid crime rate and widespread corruption has besmirched past governments. So what will change now?

Ramaphosa said: “We share a commitment to reconcile our nation by advancing social justice and equal prosperity for all.”

Only strong action will change the public’s perception. Mr President, the ball is in your court…

ALSO READ: Mandela ‘turning in his grave’: Malema fires heated barbs at Ramaphosa