JUST IN: Kabelo Gwamanda placed on special leave

Gwamanda's party Al Jama-ah says there is a plot against the former mayor.

Former Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has been placed on special leave. The Community Development MMC is facing fraud and corruption charges.

Gwamanda was arrested last week over fraud allegations linked to a defunct investment and funeral insurance company he ran in Soweto.

Speaking to The Citizen, two sources close to the situation said coalition partners were not consulted on the move.

On Tuesday morning, Gwamanda was summoned to Mayor Dada Morero’s office to explain the allegations against him.

Gwamanda’s matter has been reported to council’s ethics committee.

However, Morero in a statement on Monday said the ANC’s step aside rule should kick in even if Gwamanda is not an ANC member.

“As a deployee of the ANC in political office, we are guided by the ANC’s position on similar matters. We cannot, and do not, expect any less from our partners in government. We can duly confirm the situation meets the minimum requirements for the step-aside rule to kick in.”

This is Gwamanda’s second resignation from public office.

His party Al Jama-ah has defended him, saying that there is a plot against the former mayor.

It is not clear when he will appear in court over the allegations, but he is currently out on bail.