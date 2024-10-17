Hanekom balances retirement and leadership at 71

Derek Hanekom, semi-retired former Cabinet minister, continues to lead SAA and the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation while enjoying a quieter life with his wife, Trish.

Semi-retired former Cabinet minister Derek Hanekom should now have more time to himself to read, play chess, watch movies, walk outdoors, fit in his share of household chores and a plan to do some leisure travelling – at last.

But his work as board chair of South African Airways (SAA) and the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation still keeps him quite busy.

“Being political activists our whole lives, my wife, Trish, and I did not spend as much time together as we would have liked and we are now enjoying time with family and friends,” Hanekom said.

They became politically active in the mid-70s, and were active in the ANC underground from 1980.

They both served sentences as political prisoners in the 1980s.

He was a long-serving member of the ANC national executive committee from 1994 to 2019, when he did not avail himself for re-election.

During the same period, he served as a Cabinet minister under all the democratic presidents – from Nelson Mandela right up to Cyril Ramaphosa – without a break.

Presently, both are members of the ANC Veterans’ League, with Trish serving in the league’s national executive committee, which occupies much of her time.

Despite his last Cabinet job as the minister of tourism, Hanekom has not been a leisure traveller and did not take advantage of his position.

He was focused on promoting business and leisure travel for local citizens and foreign tourists “to explore the everything our country has to offer”.

But now that he has enough time to himself, he plans to do some leisure travel. “We would like to travel in SA, Africa and overseas.”

At 71 and Trish 67 years old, the childless couple enjoy spending time with family and friends in Cape Town.

He does this in-between performing the most difficult task of leading one of South Africa’s troubled state-owned enterprises, SAA, as its board chair, a job once controversially occupied by Dudu Myeni.

Hanekom has the task of fixing all the troubles with interim CEO Prof John Lamola and his team.

“In 2019, SAA was completely broken and facing liquidation, thanks to the architects of state capture. It was former public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan who stabilised the company, and saved it from liquidation.”

“Without any bailout from National Treasury, the audited financial statements for 2023 will reveal a modest profit,” he said.

According to him, when the share equity partner deal with Takatso Aviation was terminated, SAA immediately responded to the new situation and moderated its expansion plans so as not to have to rely on any transfers from Treasury. “

These plans are already beginning to pay off,” he added.

He thinks the national carrier will expand with considerable economic and social benefits.

“This will be a fitting tribute to the legacy of the late minister [Gordhan].”

Chairing the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, having taken over from Ramaphosa, to steer it and to carry forward the founder’s legacy and antiracism work, is a continuation of Hanekom’s political role.

To promote sustainable democracy, the foundation has introduced youth clubs that Hanekom sees as template for the practice of activism, service and accountability.

“I believe that many of these young people may emerge as the next generation of leaders in years to come,” he said.

On his role in the ANC and contribution to democracy, he said: “I regard it as a privilege to have played a very small part in contributing to ending apartheid and the ushering in of democracy.

“In the 30 years of democracy, I have had the enormous privilege of serving as a member of the national executive committee of the ANC and of serving to the best of my ability in different portfolios in government.

“There have been enormous achievements and I would say, with all humility, that I have contributed to this in the various ministry portfolios I have held.

“The surfacing of greed and corruption clearly came as a huge disappointment.

“During this difficult time, often facing open hostility from within the ANC, I believe I was able to play a fairly significant role in turning this around, including in getting the main architect and enabler, the former president [Jacob Zuma], to resign as president of the country.

“Uppermost among our current challenges is to stamp out graft and corruption in pursuit of a dream of a united, nonracial, nonsexist, democratic and prosperous country,” Hanekom said.

How does he view the government of national unity (GNU)?

“The GNU is the result of the outcome of elections, but also a reflection of the true leaders of the ANC giving substance to the constitutional objective to unite all the people of SA [not just to build unity in the ANC].

“It is in the interests of our country and our people for the GNU to succeed. The progress so far inspires confidence,” he said.

His message to the ANC members was clear: “We expect ANC members to live the aims and objectives of the ANC constitution.

“To serve, to always do what is right, even when it is difficult, to be honest and humble.

“I am confident that the process of renewal of the ANC is in motion and that public confidence in the ANC will be restored.

“The baton has been substantially handed over to a new generation. I will continue to play my part as far as I am able to.”

