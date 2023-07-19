By Getrude Makhafola
Premium Journalist
4 minute read
19 Jul 2023
5:00 am
Politics

High-stakes by-elections for DA, ANC in George and Mangaung

By Getrude Makhafola

The IFP threw its hat into the ring in Mangaung to contest in two wards.

ANC and the DA are facing tough by-elections in Mangaung, Free State and George, Western Cape.
ANC in Mangaung, Free State and DA in George, Western Cape are fighting for control of the councils. Picture for demonstration purposes. Photo: Gallo Images
It is a make-or-break ward by-election for the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Free State's Mangaung Metro and in George, Western Cape. Eleven by-elections will take place on Wednesday in five provinces - including KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and the North West. The stakes are so high that accusations of voter registration fraud in George and the use of state resources to lure Mangaung voters have been levelled against the DA and ANC respectively. The by-elections are critical for South Africa's two biggest political parties to hold onto power in the two councils. Mangaung up...

Read more on these topics