By Getrude Makhafola
Premium Journalist
3 minute read
18 Jul 2023
5:45 am
Politics

Smaller parties ‘starting to play a bigger role’ in SA ahead of 2024 elections

By Getrude Makhafola

New political parties are important for alternative voices in elections, says politics and governance expert Dr Bernard Sebake.

Masizole Mnqasela new political party Alliance of Citizens for Change (ACC)
Ousted former DA Western Cape legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela launched his own political party called Alliance of Citizens for Change (ACC). Picture: Facebook
As the anticipated 2024 elections draw nearer, new political parties springing up across South Africa indicate a matured democracy that allows for alternative voices, and should be welcomed. This is according to Nelson Mandela University politics and governance expert Dr Bernard Sebake. South Africans are by now used to new political formations and politicians crossing the floor ahead of every election. This year is no different. This past weekend, Western Cape politics had a new addition in the form of the Alliance of Citizens for Change (ACC). Former Democratic Alliance (DA) legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela said he formed ACC to...

Read more on these topics