IEC confirms probe underway into leak of ANC and MK Party candidate lists

The lists, which includes personal information of the party's national and provincial candidates, started making the rounds on social media

The IEC said internal process are underway to determine the source of the leak. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) confirmed that an investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the leak of the African National Congress (ANC) and MK Party candidate lists for the upcoming National and Provincial Elections on 29 May.

They were submitted by the ANC and MK Party on Friday afternoon – in adherence to the IEC’s deadline of 5pm.

Probe

“The commission has become aware of lists of candidates related to two political parties, the ANC and MK Party that have been circulated or disclosed in a manner not authorised.

“Indications are that the data emanated from internal system generated reports within the commission. To this end, the commission has directed an enquiry to establish the circumstances and identity of the source of the unauthorised disclosure. The disclosed documents also contain personal information of data subjects, the commission has reported the incident to the Information Regulator in compliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act,” the IEC said.

Grave concerns

On Saturday, ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula said the party views the unauthorized public disclosure of their candidate lists as a “matter of grave concern.”

Mbalula said the leaking of the confidential document not only breaches the Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act, but also poses a reputational risk for the IEC.

“It unfairly advantages opposition parties who will have two weeks to inspect and prepare objections against ANC candidates, whilst the ANC will have only two days to do so in relation to the candidates of other parties.

“It also poses a reputation risk for the IEC. We wish to reiterate our full confidence in the IEC’s proven track record of administering and overseeing free, fair and credible elections over the past three decades,” Mbalula said.

Based on the IEC’s timetable, party candidate lists are set to be open for inspection on 26 and 27 March.

