By Lunga Simelane

9 Mar 2024

05:10 am

Four ANC bigwigs of 97 flagged off the poll list

Despite Zondo report flags and Integrity Commission concerns, ANC only bars four members from standing as public representatives.

Four ANC bigwigs of 97 flagged off the poll list

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri says a much more detailed analysis of the party’s list will be given on Monday. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The ANC has revealed that only four members of the party have been declared ineligible to stand as public representatives. This is despite the Zondo commission report into state capture flagging almost 100 ANC members and leaders, along with the party's own integrity commission also raising concerns about the same people. ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said yesterday those flagged by having been identified in the state capture committee report were subjected to the internal processes of the ANC until agreement that they were not suitable to stand as public representatives in provincial legislatures or in parliament.

The ANC has revealed that only four members of the party have been declared ineligible to stand as public representatives.

This is despite the Zondo commission report into state capture flagging almost 100 ANC members and leaders, along with the party’s own integrity commission also raising concerns about the same people.

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said yesterday those flagged by having been identified in the state capture committee report were subjected to the internal processes of the ANC until agreement that they were not suitable to stand as public representatives in provincial legislatures or in parliament.

Names not mentioned

Bhengu-Motsiri did not mention names of those ANC members.

“These were comrades flagged by the special national executive committee and it will be spoken about in detail when the list has been published,” she said.

Bhengu-Motsiri said there was no such thing of a “blanket approach” to the state capture report.

“It is important to test each case on its merit. The state capture report must actually be assisted by the ANC’s own democratic internal processes. The candidate selection process we talk about today is a step in the direction of renewal,” she said.

In August last year, the ANC announced the commencement of its candidate selection process, which entailed the nomination and selection of candidates who would serve as public representatives at national and provincial level.

This process was managed by the electoral committee led by Kgalema Motlanthe.

2 457 candidates’ nominations and 31 declined nominations

The electoral committee received 2 457 candidates’ nominations for national parliament and 31 declined nominations.

“A much more detailed analysis of our list will be given on Monday,” Bhengu-Motsiri said.

The ANC national executive committee recently held a special meeting on the ANC’s integrity commission report which recommended over 90 members be excluded from the election candidate lists.

The report, which labelled ANC members implicated in corruption and state capture, was handed over to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

62 of 97 members mentioned

Sixty-two of the 97 members mentioned in the document were referred for disciplinary hearings by the integrity commission.

The commission apparently suggested former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, former health minister Zweli Mkhize; Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa; Deputy Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister David Mahlobo and former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo, among others, be dropped from the list.

