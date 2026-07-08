Is Ndlozi trying to return to politics after address in Iran?

The DA responded to Ndlozi's claims by denying that Iran helped South Africa

Questions have been raised whether former EFF MP, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is jumping back into active politics after he addressed a crowd in Iran’s capital Tehran this week.

Ndlozi is in Iran attending the funeral of the country’s religious and political leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed by US and Israeli forces in February.

Ndlozi gave words of encouragement to the Iranians and thanked them for supporting South Africa during the apartheid era.

“I greet you all in the name of resistance, I want to send our sincere condolences to the people of Iran all the way from Africa… I want to say to you, be strong, you are more than conquerors.

“When South Africa was under the yoke of the oppressive apartheid, you the people of Iran helped us to defeat apartheid and today, I am here to say the people of the world, the oppressed people of the world stand with each and every one of you in your hour of darkness.

“Thank you for defending humanity on these streets despite the bombs against the evil and corrupt, Netanyahu and Trump…the people of Palestine in Gaza are also feeling the hope that is coming from Tehran and Palestine will be free in our lifetime,” he said.

Reactions from South Africans

On X, there are different views on Ndlozi’s presence in Iran and what it means.

“Ndlozi’s relationship with Iran has the potential to become an asset for black South Africa, if only they could stop being so fragmented and short-sighted,” said @PKamupingene.

“Ndlozi will make a perfect South African ambassador to Iran, give the guy the job,” said @Mangethe__.

“I stand with Dr. @MbuyiseniNdlozi. He attended the funeral of Iran’s former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in his own political capacity. Let us be clear: Dr Ndlozi is not a member of the South African government, nor was he representing the Republic of South Africa,” said Mayibuye Mandela.

“Ndlonzi @MbuyiseniNdlozi my brother. There is no need of you going to Iran preaching resistance when your own country is burning with Xenophobia,” said @DrLimukaniMathe.

While some have shown their support for Ndlozi’s activities in Iran, back home, the DA’s spokesperson on international affairs, Ryan Smith, has refuted his claims that Iran aided South Africa’s efforts for liberation during the apartheid era.

“In fact, after the Iranian revolution which the ANC supported, the Islamic Regime summarily imprisoned and executed the ANC’s socialist allies in Iran as the dictatorship tightened its grip. When Iran and apartheid South Africa were then sanctioned in the 80s, Iran sold oil to the apartheid state in exchange for weapons.

“So, Iran didn’t help any anti-apartheid movements in the 70s and 80s. On the contrary, it helped prop up the apartheid regime under sanctions for an additional decade. Any attempts to claim otherwise is intellectually dishonest,” said Smith.

He said even though Ndlozi is no longer a member of any political party in South Africa, he is free to air his views on various political issues.

“The DA is a liberal party and we believe in freedom, even if we don’t agree with Mr Ndlozi’s beliefs, which are ill-informed,” he said.