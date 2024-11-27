NPA condemns vigilantism after six sentenced for Rustenburg murder

North West court sentences six men to 10–20 years for the mob killing of Katlego Tshite. NPA urges communities to reject vigilantism.

Acts of violence and vigilantism have no place in South African society.

This is what the Director of Public Prosecutions in the North West, Dr Rachel Makhari, said on Wednesday as she welcomed the sentences of six men for murder and kidnapping.

The men were sentenced by the Mogwase Regional Court to direct imprisonment for their roles in the murder and kidnapping of 34-year-old Katlego Donald Tshite in a mob justice incident on 31 January 2023.

Tshite murdered and kidnapped

The court sentenced the six accused—Sydney Obakeng Raikane (40), Happy Magatshe (34), Karabo Edward Modise (32), Matshidiso Motshepe (34), Kamogele Eric Mosothoane (34), and Sikwane Dunga Danke (40)—to sentences ranging from 10 to 20 years’ imprisonment.

“The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) stands firm in ensuring that justice is served. Acts of violence and vigilantism have no place in our society,” said Dr Makhari.

“Communities are urged to report crimes to the authorities and allow the legal system to take its course.”

According to NPA regional spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya, an investigation revealed that Tshite was attending a bereaved family’s gathering in Manamakgoteng village, Rustenburg.

The community accused him of stealing a hair clipper.

“Despite his protestations of innocence, community members apprehended him. When Tshite attempted to flee, he was captured and taken to a nearby ‘Apollo light,’ a location infamously used for extrajudicial ‘community trials.’,” Gunya said.

Location for ‘community trials’

The assailants brutally assaulted the victim at this location, resulting in his tragic death. The police discovered Tshite’s beaten body the next day.

Gunya revealed that investigators later found the alleged cause of the altercation, the hair clipper, in the family’s possession. The details of its recovery remain unclear.

In court, Raikane, Magatshe, Modise, Motshepe, Mosothoane, and Danke all pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and kidnapping. The court convicted them after evidence presented linked them to the crime.

State prosecutor Tebogo Mokoka emphasised the need to deter vigilantism and promote respect for the rule of law, Gunya said.

“She highlighted the irreplaceable loss of life caused by the accused’s actions and urged the court to impose life imprisonment,” Gunya added.

In sentencing, Magistrate Lebo Raborife agreed with the state’s call for accountability but ruled out life imprisonment, citing considerations from pre-sentence reports.

Accountabilty for vigilantism

Raborife stressed that the court should ensure the sentences reflect the degree of each accused’s involvement in the crime.

The court sentenced Modise and Motshepe to 20 years in prison and handed Raikane, Magatshe, Mosothoane, and Danke each a 10-year prison sentence.

Makhari welcomed the sentences and praised the collaborative efforts of law enforcement and prosecution teams.

