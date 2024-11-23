Vhembe Municipality probes claims of nepotism

Vhembe mayor faces nepotism allegations; DA calls for ethics probe into recruitment interference and questionable appointments.

The Vhembe district municipality in Limpopo is investigating allegations of nepotism and interference in a recruitment process against executive mayor Freda Nkondo and other officials. The allegations were raised by the DA this week.

“The municipality has noted the DA statement and we are investigating the allegations,” municipal spokesperson Ralushai Matodzi said on Wednesday.

Matodzi said: “Once investigations are concluded, the outcome report will be communicated.”

DA accuses mayor of nepotism

The DA, in the same council, called for action to be taken.

“We have written to the speaker to investigate allegations of undue influence, nepotism and interference by the Vhembe district municipality’s executive mayor Freda Nkondo and other senior officials in the appointment of general workers within the municipality,” said DA councillor Samson Muavha.

Muavha said Nkondo had allegedly submitted the names of her office secretary and chief of staff for inclusion in the selection process of legible applicants.

“If true, the executive mayor would be in violation of Section 12(a) of the code of conduct for councillors.

“This code prohibits interference in the management or administration of any department of the municipal council, unless mandated by the council,” he said.

Senior officials allegedly appoint family to vacant roles

According to Muavha, other senior officials within the municipality were also allegedly involved in the nepotism scandal, having employed close family members.

Others, especially general workers, had been appointed without meeting the minimum requirements.

He added that other allegations in the Vhembe nepotism scandal included appointing workers without even holding interviews.

“These allegations warrant the review of the entire recruitment process for the general workers.

“We also believe that the executive mayor must be referred to the ethics committee for investigation,” Muavha added.

