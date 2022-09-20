Getrude Makhafola
20 Sep 2022
Politics

Joburg’s Mayor Phalatse ‘claiming easy victories’ for work they started, says ANC

The ANC says most of Phalatse's successes are projects they started, while residents complain that certain areas are being neglected for others.

Potholes at corner Goudvis Avenue and Beacon Road in Roodepoort, Joburg. Photo: Getrude Makhafola
Achievements detailed by City of Joburg DA Mayor Mpho Phalatse after 10 months in office were mostly projects that were started by the African National Congress (ANC) administration before she came into power, according to ANC Joburg regional chairperson, Dada Morero. Morero was responding to a tweet by the Democratic Alliance (DA) posted on Monday, in which the party said Phalatse achieved at least 71% of the promises made in the party's election manifesto for last year's local government election. The DA says Phalatse has so far achieved several goals, including a cleaner downtown Johannesburg, 26 000 potholes patched in...

