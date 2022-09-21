Cliff Buchler

Came across an arresting observation made by a writer in The Spectator that had me thinking. Referring to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he concludes thus: “Surely it should be obvious that the vast majority of people in any country are normal and decent?”

This begs the question that if this is true of the Russian people, how come their president is a warmonger, whose soldiers kill, maim and rape thousands of innocent civilians in what has become, or tried to become, a sovereign country?

By him getting away with it, it presupposes that the “normal and decent people” are cut out of the same cloth as that of the tyrant. And that the writer, Igor Sushko, director of the Wind of Change Research Group in Washington, DC, is contradicting himself.

Now, before we pass any judgment, let’s answer the same question about ourselves. We boast being honest, decent, law-abiding – even label ourselves Christian – so why are we allowing a corrupt government to rule the roost and that for almost three decades? Are we, the so-called good people, hypocritical, cowardly or just plain stupid? If we’re genuine as we make out to be, why are we not lifting a finger to rid the country of the rotten core?

The same can be said of our northern neighbours. How is it that a madman, murderer, torturer and despot survived for so many years, without the nation (also consisting of “good” people) doing anything about it.

It remains a conundrum that the majority are under the cosh of a minority of looters who, despite some of them awaiting prison (Zuma) and trial (Ace and Molefe) are still at it. Almost daily, SOEs, government departments and municipalities are still being robbed of monies earmarked to help improve the lot of the poor.

The criminal element is thriving. Murder, rape and robbery are commonplace. Trains and buses are being burnt by the taxi industry, which gives itself the sole rights to transport.

Law enforcement? What law enforcement? The police are as effective as a kid with a water pistol. One thing’s for sure, if we don’t do anything about it, our country will continue to deteriorate with cloned Mugabe fat rats continuing to raid the cheese cupboard. And no Pied Piper to the rescue. Any answers, good people?