Julius Malema: Life and times of the outspoken politician

The controversial EFF leader, Julius Malema, started his political career at the Congress of South African Students (Cosas) and proceeded to the ANC Youth League, where he became president of the organisation.

In 2011, he was charged by the ANC mother body for making comments that brought the party into disrepute.

Expulsion from ANC and birth of EFF

When the hearing was about to begin, his followers caused chaos and broke down police barricades and attacked the police and journalists.

He was later expelled from the party and other league members followed him. In 2013, they formed the EFF.

In 2014, just a year after forming the party, Malema and fellow members went to parliament after they won 25 seats in the general election.

Since forming the EFF, he and his party members have been vocal critics of the government.

Malema is widely known for his controversial comments and being outspoken. He is known for the regular singing of Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer, a song which many deem hate speech.

Repeated accusations of intimidation and hate speech

His volatile behaviour was again witnessed a few years ago when he intimidated journalists and barred them from covering EFF events.

He has also been instrumental on the issue of encouraging residents to grab land without compensation.

In August last year, he was found guilty of hate speech by the Equality Court for remarks in which he called for the murder of white people.

Last year, in a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa, US president Donald Trump played video of Malema singing Kill the Boer.

Some EFF members have said Malema is a dictator.

Since the allegation surfaced, many senior leaders including Floyd Shivambu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, have left the party.

