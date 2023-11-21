ANC suspends Free State mayor who swore at resident

The mayor's ANC membership has been temporarily suspended pending disciplinary processes.

Luthuli House has directed the African National Congress (ANC) in the Free State to immediately take action against Mayor Xolani Tseletsele for storming a resident’s home and insulting him over a Facebook post.

During a briefing following The Citizen article on Kopanong Local Municipality Mayor Tseletsele, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday said Tseletsele displayed arrogant behaviour and posed a threat to resident Kalebe Kalebe and his family.

The mayor’s actions towards Kalebe violated the constitution of the ANC as a public representative, Mbalula added.

“We know what arrogance has done to the brand and image of the ANC over the years. Gone are the days of asina valo [we fear nothing].

“The mayor will have to be suspended with immediate effect by the province. Furthermore, due to circumstances and urgency of the matter, the provincial secretary may convey the decision of suspension to comrade Tseletsele telephonically.”

‘Despicable act’

Tseletsele will undergo ANC disciplinary procedures, including at the integrity commission, he added.

“This despicable act requires prompt action on our part, and that will be non-negotiable with anyone.

“Councillors and all public representatives took an oath to serve after the previous election.

“That oath was for real, the time of people doing as they wished and thinking that they were their own bosses and not accountable to anyone is gone.

“The ANC will take steps where its image and interests of the people are not taken into consideration,” said Mbalula.

The incident was caught on video at Kalebe’s home, weeks after his Facebook post complaining about pothole-infested roads in his area in Jagersfontein, Free State.

WATCH: Mayor of Kopanong Municipality in Free State (in white vest and black shorts) went to a resident's home in Jagersfontein and threatened him in front of his kids. Tseletsele is angry after the resident complained about potholes on Facebook @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/jHkHFIulUK — Getrude Makhafola (@GetrudeM) November 20, 2023

Kalebe said he was caught off guard by the mayor threatening him in front of his children, weeks after he replied to the post.

“He started swearing and pointing at me as he walked towards me and my kids. We were outside on the porch, the video caught him seconds before he left.

“You can hear my toddler saying ‘hey, hey’ in the video trying to get Tseletsele to stop. This has left my kids shaken by the aggressiveness from a stranger to them,” he said.

