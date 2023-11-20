WATCH: ‘I’ll show you flames’ – Mayor swears at resident over Facebook post about potholes

Kalebe says Mayor Tseletsele's threats left him humiliated and his young children frightened.

When Jagersfontein resident Kalebe Kalebe took to Facebook to complain about the poor state of the roads, he didn’t expect the mayor to show up at his house and threaten him in front of his young children.

The father of two says he felt humiliated and undermined by Kopanong Local Municipality ANC Mayor Xolani Tseletsele’s actions.

In a Facebook post, Kalebe decries the pothole-infested roads in Jagersfontein – referring to one road that leads to Trompsburg.

A video clip taken during the confrontation shows Tseletsele at Kalebe’s home in a white vest and black shorts, threatening Kalebe in SeSotho while concerned children looked on.

WATCH: Mayor of Kopanong Municipality in Free State (in white vest and black shorts) went to a resident's home in Jagersfontein and threatened him in front of his kids. Tseletsele is angry after the resident complained about potholes on Facebook @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/jHkHFIulUK — Getrude Makhafola (@GetrudeM) November 20, 2023

‘He scared my kids’

Kalebe said he was at home last week when Tseletsele rocked up at his gate accompanied by an unidentified individual.

He said he was surprised by the mayor’s arrival at his home, which he said had never happened before.

“He started swearing and pointing at me as he walked towards me and my kids. We were outside on the porch, the video caught him seconds before he left.

“You can hear my toddler saying ‘hey hey’ in the video trying to get Tseletsele to stop. This has left my kids shaken by the aggressiveness from a stranger to them,” he told The Citizen.

The video, posted on Facebook, shows Kalebe remaining quiet during the encounter.

“You talk too much… you will s***t bricks I am telling you, I’ll show you,” the mayor is heard saying.

He said he was surprised by Tseletsele’s actions weeks later after the post. He said he has laid charges against him at Trompsburg police.

Since then, other Facebook users close to the mayor have been intimidating and swearing at him in the comments, Kalebe said.

Tiff about potholes

Kalebe’s post and the video have generated many comments, with many residents condemning Tseletsele’s actions.

“Guys, the road to Trompsburg from Jagersfontein has a lot of potholes. Do the mayor and speaker drive on the same roads as us?” Kalebe posted in August.

Tseletsele wrote in his reply: “Yes, I drive there! The roads also belong to the provincial government, the Department of Roads (sic). Next question.”

Another Jagesfontein resident Paul Mofaladi told The Citizen said the Kopanong mayor and his officials care about their politics and not communities.

“The mayor is used to doing this, they treat residents like rubbish. That man is used to swearing and threatening people, it’s not the first time.

“They care about their public image but they fail to build houses after the dam disaster. We go without water and electricity, the roads are bad and none of them cares,” said Mofaladi.

The Jagersfontein area is yet to be rebuilt after a mine dam wall burst last year, causing a mudslide that destroyed homes and roads.

Government leaders’ promises to speedily help destitute residents have come to nought, said Mofaladi.

In May, Deputy President Paul Mashatile promised Jagersfontein residents that houses would be built for them, but this has not materialised either.

Tseletsele has not responded to phone calls and questions sent to him.

