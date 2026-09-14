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JUST IN: ATM set to announce Vuyo Zungula as Joburg mayoral candidate

Picture of Itumeleng Mafisa

By Itumeleng Mafisa

Journalist

1 minute read

14 September 2026

08:17 am

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Zungula has been a member of parliament since 2019.

ATM-Joburg - mayor

ATM President, Vuyolwethu Zungula at his home in Centurion, 8 September 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

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The African Transformation Movement is expected to announce Vuyo Zungula as its mayoral candidate for Johannesburg.

Credible sources inside the party said this announcement will take place in Soweto on Monday.

Zungula is the party’s parliamentary leader and is expected to contest other political heavyweights such as Helen Zille, Kenny Kunene and Herman Mashaba for the Johannesburg mayoral position.

“He is a well-known name in South African households, and he has proved himself to be a capable leader through his work in parliament,” said a source.

Zungula is 39 years old and has been a member of the National Assembly since 2019.

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African Transformation Movement (ATM) Elections Vuyo Zungula
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