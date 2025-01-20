‘I am not fazed’: Kenny Kunene responds to EFF criticism over illegal miner comments

Kenny Kunene dismisses the EFF’s plans to report him to the SAHRC, defending his remarks on illegal miners and accusing Malema of supporting illegal foreigners.

Kenny Kunene of the Patriotic Alliance at the IEC’s results centre at Gallagher Estate on 1 June, 2024 in Midrand. Picture: Gallo Images/Sydney Seshibedi

Kenny Kunene remains unfazed by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), who announced plans to report him to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) over his comments on illegal miners.

The MMC for Transport in the City of Johannesburg and deputy president of the Patriotic Alliance (PA) attracted attention last week with his remarks about the illegal miners rescued in Stilfontein recently.

Kunene said he felt no sympathy for those who died and called for harsher sentences for those found to be illegally mining in the country.

The PA deputy president escalated the situation by posting a picture of slaughtered animals on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, claiming it represented the fate awaiting illegal miners.

The EFF described Kunene’s comments as a “harmful” and “disgraceful” attempt to gain public and electoral support through hateful rhetoric.

“Kunene’s comments represent the lowest level of opportunism and are the hallmarks of sadistic and pathological commitment to dehumanisation and an infatuation with genocide,” the party said in a statement on Sunday.

“His comments are inspired by electoral opportunism, as despite scientific and objective evidence that their rhetoric on foreign nationals does not lead to electoral success, he and his political party have committed themselves to using xenophobia as their political platform.”

EFF said it will report Kunene to the SAHRC and further approach the City of Johannesburg’s Ethics Committee to impose sanctions on him.

‘I am not fazed’

Kunene responded to the EFF’s statement on Monday afternoon, saying that he wasn’t fazed.

“I am not fazed by the actions of Malema. He has shown, in many times, on many occasions, that he is a lover of illegal foreigners,” he said in a video posted on X.

Watch Kunene’s response here:

The MMC described illegal miners as “rats” who mine South African gold and commit crimes such as robbery, murder, and rape against South African citizens.

Kunene also referred to the 2022 Krugersdorp incident, where eight women were gang-raped in July.

The women were part of a crew that was filming a music video when a group of men wearing blankets and balaclavas attacked them.

“Our stance is very clear that all illegal foreigners must be mass deported, and our position is very clear. Illegal foreigners who steal the wealth of this country will be hanged,” Kunene said.

“We choose to hang them unapologetically when we are in power.”

PA stance on illegal foreign nationals

The PA deputy president stated that South Africans should benefit from the country’s wealth, which could fund “free education, increased pension payouts, and infrastructure development.”

“We know that Malema is an enemy of South Africans. He hates South Africans. We love South Africans,” he said.